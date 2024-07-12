Alien | Romulus | lo Xenomorfo conquista la cover di Total Film

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) La rivistaMagazine ha svelato via social le nuove copertine dedicate all’attesissimo. Il nuovo capitolo della celebre saga sci-fi è senza dubbio uno degli eventi cinematografici più attesi di questa calda estate 2024, tra premesse e soprattutto “promesse” di un ritorno alle origini horror (qui la featurette con le dichiarazioni dei protagonisti). Come sempre,ha svelato sia laufficiale per la vendita al pubblico che quella riservata agli abbonati, anche se entrambe offrono uno sguardo ravvicinato al celeberrimo, le note di produzioneè diretto da Fede Alvarez (La casa, Man in the Dark) da una sceneggiatura scritta dallo stesso Alvarez insieme al suo frequente collaboratore Rodo Sayagues (L’uomo nel buio – Man in the Dark), basata sui personaggi creati da Dan O’Bannon e Ronald Shusett.