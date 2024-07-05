Kesha è tornata con un nuovo singolo ecco Joyride

Leggi tutta la notizia su biccy

(Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) A poco più di un anno da Fine Line e Eat The Acid,con un. Dopo l’ultimo comeback in cui ha preferito concentrarsi sul racconto di quello che ha subito, piuttosto che su ritmi accattivanti e pezzi catchy, questa voltaha sfornato un brano orecchiabile e che in parte ricorda i suoi vecchi successi. Non sarà Tik Tok o Blow, ma siamo sulla giusta strada. Ben! MY NEW SINGLE “” IS OUT NOW https://t.co/S44hlTH3FJ —(@Rose) July 4, 2024: il testo. Are you a man? ‘Cause I’m a b**ch I’m already rich, just looking for that (Mm) This party sucks, I’m ’bout to ditch Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t even try to gi-give me shit I’ve earned the right to b-be like this Oh, you say you love me? (That’s funny) Well, so do I I’m just looking for aI’m just looking for a good time tonight Baby, I want you to Rev my engine ’til you make it purr Keep it kinky, but I come first Beep-beep, b**ch, I’m outside Get in, loser, for theMaking every motherfucker turn Fell from heaven, no, it didn’t hurt Beep-beep, best night, your life Get in, loser, for theGet in, loser, for theKeep your eyes on the road A label whore but I’m bored of wearing clothes You want kids? Well, I am Mother Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t even try to gi-give me shit I’ve earned the right to b-be like thisI’m just looking for a good time tonight Baby, I want you to Rev my engine ’til you make it purr Keep it kinky, but I come first Beep-beep, b**ch, I’m outside Get in, loser, for theMaking every motherfucker turn Fell from heaven, no, it didn’t hurt Beep-beep, best night, your life Get in, loser, for theDon’t even, don’t give me shit Don’t even, even, ’cause I’m a b**ch Don’t even, don’t give me shit I’m a bi—, I’m a b**ch Don’t even, don’t give me shit Don’t even, even, ’cause I’m a b**ch Don’t even, don’t, don’t even, don’t, don’t even I’m a bi—, I’m a b**ch Joy-joy-joy Joy-joy-joy Get in, loser, for theL'articolocon unproviene da Biccy.