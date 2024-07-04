The Lord of Truffle: grande attesa per l’evento del 12 luglio (Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) Gioacchino Rossini in Cucina e gli Spartiti Golosi: The Lord of Truffle protagonista nella serata di venerdì 12 luglio. Una serata Degustazione dedicata al Compositore pesarese ed alla sua passione per la buona cucina e per il Tartufo. Come dire, l’opera incontra la lirica anche nel piatto. Tutto pronto al Ristorante La Grotta del Frate per l’evento di venerdì 12 luglio. Nell’occasione The Lord of Truffle si esibirà nella lamellatura del Tartufo sulle note de ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’, interpretate dal Tenore Luca Giorgini. Ospite speciale Otello Renzi, massimo esperto di cucina rossiniana. Un evento speciale, una serata opulenta, Celebrazione delle Edonistiche disposizioni del grande Maestro Gioacchino Rossini, genio compositore, dalla simpatia goliardica, grande gourmet.Leggi tutta la notizia su danielebartocciblogNotizie su altre fonti
