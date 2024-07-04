The Lord of Truffle | grande attesa per l’evento del 12 luglio

Leggi tutta la notizia su danielebartocciblog

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) Gioacchino Rossini in Cucina e gli Spartiti Golosi: Theofprotagonista nella serata di venerdì 12. Una serata Degustazione dedicata al Compositore pesarese ed alla sua passione per la buona cucina e per il Tartufo. Come dire, l’opera incontra la lirica anche nel piatto. Tutto pronto al Ristorante La Grotta del Frate perdi venerdì 12. Nell’occasione Theofsi esibirà nella lamellatura del Tartufo sulle note de ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’, interpretate dal Tenore Luca Giorgini. Ospite speciale Otello Renzi, massimo esperto di cucina rossiniana. Un evento speciale, una serata opulenta, Celebrazione delle Edonistiche disposizioni delMaestro Gioacchino Rossini, genio compositore, dalla simpatia goliardica,gourmet.