Betty Lou Oliver e la caduta in ascensore dal 75 piano dell’Empire State Building

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) La storia diLousembra appartenere più a un romanzo che alla realtà e ha scatenato la curiosità di moltissime persone fin dagli anni ’40 del secolo scorso.è passata alla storia non solo per essere sopravvissuta a un incidente potenzialmente mortale, ma anche per aver stabilito un record mondiale unico nel suo genere. Era il 28 luglio 1945, un sabato mattina, quando un bombardiere B-25 Mitchell dell’aeronautica statunitense si schiantò contro l’Empirea New York. A causa di una fitta nebbia, il pilota, il tenente colonnello William Franklin Smith Jr., perse l’orientamento e si trovò fuori rotta. Alle 9:40, l’aereo colpì il lato nord dell’edificio tra il 78° e l’80°, provocando un’esplosione che uccise immediatamente 14 persone e ferì molte altre.