Betty Lou Oliver e la caduta in ascensore dal 75° piano dell’Empire State Building (Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) La storia di Betty Lou Oliver sembra appartenere più a un romanzo che alla realtà e ha scatenato la curiosità di moltissime persone fin dagli anni ’40 del secolo scorso. Oliver è passata alla storia non solo per essere sopravvissuta a un incidente potenzialmente mortale, ma anche per aver stabilito un record mondiale unico nel suo genere. Era il 28 luglio 1945, un sabato mattina, quando un bombardiere B-25 Mitchell dell’aeronautica statunitense si schiantò contro l’Empire State Building a New York. A causa di una fitta nebbia, il pilota, il tenente colonnello William Franklin Smith Jr., perse l’orientamento e si trovò fuori rotta. Alle 9:40, l’aereo colpì il lato nord dell’edificio tra il 78° e l’80° piano, provocando un’esplosione che uccise immediatamente 14 persone e ferì molte altre.Leggi tutta la notizia su news.robadadonneNotizie su altre fonti
- Ulster University honours Samatha Barry’s achievements in journalism and empowerment of women & girls - Samantha joins former Irish President Mary Robinson, celebrated comedian Patrick Kielty, renowned artist oliver Jeffers, veteran broadcaster Eamonn Mallie, Sister Nuala Kelly and community activist ... ulster.ac.uk
- Irish editorial director of US Glamour awarded UU Honorary Doctorate - The Irish editorial director of multinational online women's magazine US Glamour has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Ulster University. belfasttelegraph.co.uk
- Trolls accuse me of ‘pimping out’ my daughter as her social media makes millions – but she has a business to keep going - SHE’S a child millionaire who was able to retire at the unripe age of 11 and was eyeing up a Range Rover to add to her luxury car collection. Meet 12-year-old Pixie Curtis, who found fame as ... thesun.ie
Video Betty LouVideo Betty Lou