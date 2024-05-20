Fonte : dday di 20 mag 2024

Sharp - l' azienda che lanciò i TV LC - non costruirà più display

Sharp azienda

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dday©

Sharp, l'azienda che lanciò i TV LCD, non costruirà più display (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Foxconn ha annunciato la chiusura della fabbrica di pannelli LCD di Sakai di Sharp. La guerra dei prezzi dei produttori cinesi ha reso insostenibile continuare a produrre display in Giappone. Sharp è stata non solo pioniera della tecnologia LCD, ma fu la prima a lanciare TV LCD di grandi dimensioni....
Leggi tutta la notizia su dday
Notizie su altre fonti: sharp display

Lava ProWatch ZN review: Not perfect, but good for a first-gen smartwatch - Lava ProWatch ZN review: Not perfect, but good for a first-gen smartwatch - Priced at Rs 2,599, the smartwatch boasts a sharp rounded display, metallic case, support for voice calls through Bluetooth connectivity, multiple sports tracking features, health tracking features, ...

Gigabyte G6X 9KG 2024 review: It's a gaming beast with sharp fangs and mangy fur - Gigabyte G6X 9KG 2024 review: It's a gaming beast with sharp fangs and mangy fur - The Gigabyte G6X 9KG 2024 is great at running games, but it’s not a great gaming laptop. A dull display, subpar keyboard and hollow speakers make for a not-so-entertaining entertainment system.

Sharp to close world's first 10G LCD panel fab by September, spurring major customers to reassess supply partnerships - sharp to close world's first 10G LCD panel fab by September, spurring major customers to reassess supply partnerships - The world's first 10th-generation LCD panel factory, located in Japan's Sakai and operated by sharp subsidiary Sakai display Products (SDP), is set to cease production by September 2024. The impending ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Sharp azienda
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.