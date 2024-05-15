Road House 2 si farà | confermato il sequel del film con Jake Gyllenhaal

- Road House 2 confermato - ritorna Jake Gyllenhaal nel film degli Amazon MGM Studios
Gli Amazon MGM Studios sono molto più che contenti dei risultati di Road House, in termini di visualizzazioni. Il sequel è in cantiere, l'attore tornerà nei panni del protagonista Dalton.
- George Clooney debutta a Broadway con la trasposizione teatrale del suo film "Good Night - and Good Luck". Ecco tutto quello che sappiamo
Le sfide gli piacciono, non lo ha mai nascosto. Tanto da buttarsi in una nuova, complessa e potenzialmente disastrosa avventura quando avrà già compiuto 64 anni. Ma George Clooney, in questo senso, non conosce paura. ...
- Mad Max - George Miller è al lavoro su un nuovo film della saga ambientato un anno prima di Fury Road
George Miller non ha alcuna intenzione di abbandonare la saga ed è già al lavoro sul nuovo film con Mad Max di nuovo protagonista Mentre manca sempre meno all'uscita nelle sale di Furiosa, George Miller ha rivelato di essere già tornato al lavoro su ...
They Tried to Make an Amy Winehouse Biopic. We Said ‘Zzz.’ - They Tried to Make an Amy Winehouse Biopic. We Said ‘Zzz.’ - The controversial film isn’t as exploitative as some assumed it would be. But just because it’s not predatory doesn’t mean it’s a worthy part of Winehouse’s legacy.
When is ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ coming out in cinemas - When is ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ coming out in cinemas - The film is set to be released in cinemas on May 24 in the UK and US. Furiosa will have its worldwide premiere at the Cannes film Festival on May 15, before its UK premiere in London on Friday May 17.
Bruce Springsteen's prep for four Irish gigs to feature in new Disney+ ‘Road Diary’ documentary - Bruce Springsteen's prep for four Irish gigs to feature in new Disney+ ‘road Diary’ documentary - Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will offer fans an in-depth look at the band’s 2023-2024 world tour, featuring footage from band rehearsals and backstage moments, along with conversations with ...