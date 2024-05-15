Fonte : cinemaserietv di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Road House 2 si farà | confermato il sequel del film con Jake Gyllenhaal

Road House

Road House 2 si farà: confermato il sequel del film con Jake Gyllenhaal (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) Dopo alcuni rumours, Road House 2 è stato confermato: Jake Gyllenhaal tornerà nel sequel del film per Amazon Prime, dopo il successo del remake del film del 1989 con Patrick Swayze, che ha debuttato sulla piattaforma streaming lo scorso marzo. Gyllenhaal interpreta Dalton, un lottatore UFC in pensione che diventa buttafuori del bar più malfamato del sud, il Double Deuce. Anche se per il momento Amazon non ha fornito altri dettagli, si è comunque assicurata di dare la notizia di questo progetto di alto profilo: il capo di Amazon MGM Studio, Jennifer Salke, l’ha rivelato martedì in apertura della sua prima presentazione agli inserzionisti. “Come abbiamo visto questa primavera, il mondo è impazzito per un piccolo film ...
