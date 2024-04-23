WWE | Von Wagner considerato un talento - ma per lui nessun piano e quindi è stato licenziato

(Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Tra i recenti licenziati in casa WWE figura anche Von. Il suo licenziamento ha dequalche sorpresa perché, secondo le indiscrezioni in circolazione, la WWE credeva in lui, ma di fatto non ha mai puntato forte su di lui soprattutto in chiave main roster. In occasione dello scorso Draft venne draftato come free agent e,, libero di apparire in tutti gli show, ma di fatto non ha mai avuto spazio a Raw o SmackDown.per lui Durante Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer ha parlato della situazione riguardando Von, anche luiin questi giorni insieme ad altre Superstar. Tra i fattori alla base di questi licenziamenti anche la scarsa esposizione televisiva e l’assenza di piani creativi. Questo discorso vale anche per ...

Jinder Mahal Already Has "Heavy Interest" From Other Companies - A former WWE Champion, Mahal was the biggest name from WWE's latest batch of releases. Joining him in being let go by the market leader were the Indus Sher duo of Sanga and Veer, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, ...whatculture

Another WWE Talent Released - An NXT cult favorite has been released from the company. Late last week, WWE released several wrestlers, but another name was added to that list Sunday. Fightful Select reports that Von Wagner has ...whatculture

10 Most Unlikable Tag Teams In WWE History - The history of tag teams in WWE has seen both beloved and disliked duos creating legacies. Disliked teams can fall under one of two criteria – a great heel act or a genuinely disliked act. WWE has ...thesportster