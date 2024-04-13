Beetlejuice 2 | Geena Davis spiega perché non è nel cast | “Ho una teoria…”

(Di sabato 13 aprile 2024)ha confermato che non sarà in, il sequel del fortunato film di Tim Burton e hato che ha una sua teoria in merito alla sua assenza daling: “I fantasmi non invecchiano… non che io sia invecchiata” ha sottolineato l’attrice 68enne. Nel primoe Alec Baldwin interpretavano Barbara e Adam Maitland, una coppia di giovani fantasmi che abitavano nella loro casa, ma si trovavano a fronteggiare l’arrivo di una nuova famiglia un po’ chiassosa, i Deetz, due coniugi attempati con una figlia adolescente dark e amante dei fantasmi, Lydia (Winona Ryder) I Maitland decidevano quindi di evocareper mandar via i Deetz prima possiible. Catherine O’Hara as ...

‘Beetlejuice 2’: Is Geena Davis coming back for the sequel - “Beetlejuice 2,” officially titled, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” follows the three generations of Deetz women, Delia, Lydia, and Astrid (Ortega) as they return to the house of the first film. It ...msn

Geena Davis confirms she’s not in ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel - Geena Davis has confirmed that her “Beetlejuice” character won’t rise from the dead for the sequel out later this year.nydailynews

Geena Davis offers ‘theory’ why she doesn’t appear in the ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel - Geena Davis has finally confirmed that she does not appear in Tim Burton’s upcoming “Beetlejuice” sequel. “No, I’m not. I’m not in the remake,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Oh, you were expecting ...nypost