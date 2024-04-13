Beetlejuice 2, Geena Davis spiega perché non è nel cast: “Ho una teoria…” (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024)GeenaDavis ha confermato che non sarà in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, il sequel del fortunato film di Tim Burton e ha spiegato che ha una sua teoria in merito alla sua assenza dal casting: “I fantasmi non invecchiano… non che io sia invecchiata” ha sottolineato l’attrice 68enne.
Nel primo BeetlejuiceGeenaDavis e Alec Baldwin interpretavano Barbara e Adam Maitland, una coppia di giovani fantasmi che abitavano nella loro casa, ma si trovavano a fronteggiare l’arrivo di una nuova famiglia un po’ chiassosa, i Deetz, due coniugi attempati con una figlia adolescente dark e amante dei fantasmi, Lydia (Winona Ryder) I Maitland decidevano quindi di evocare Beetlejuice per mandar via i Deetz prima possiible.
