Ghost of Tsushima: port per PC in arrivo secondo un rumor (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Dalla console orientale al computer occidentale: l’ultimo rumor su Ghost of Tsushima sembra confermare il port su PC dell’esclusiva Sony Fino ad ora, Sony ha dimostrato di volersi aprire di più all’idea di port per PC dei suoi titoli di prime parti, ma la strada da fare in merito è ancora lunga e uno dei più attesi dai fan è l’action-adventure di Sucker Punch, l’amatissimo Ghost of Tsushima. A quanto pare, perché purtroppo per ora solo di rumor si parla, è possibile che l’atteso annuncio sia dietro l’angolo. Almeno così riporta Nick Baker, co-fondatore di XboxEra di cui abbiamo parlato in passato, che su Twitter ha scritto quanto ha “sentito”. Nello specifico, la versione per i giocatori armati di mouse e tastiera potrebbe essere ...
Ghost Of Tsushima PC Port May Get Announced This Week

    Ghost of Tsushima parrebbe essere il prossimo gioco targato PlayStation in arrivo su PC, con l’insider Nick Baker che ha inoltre suggerito che questa novità ... (game-experience)

    Secondo quanto dichiarato da Chad Stahelski, il creatore di John Wick, il suo nuovo progetto incentrato su un lungometraggio basato sul videogioco Ghost of ... (screenworld)

