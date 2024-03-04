Ghost of Tsushima | port per PC in arrivo secondo un rumor

(Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Dalla console orientale al computer occidentale: l’ultimosuofsembra confermare ilsu PC dell’esclusiva Sony Fino ad ora, Sony ha dimostrato di volersi aprire di più all’idea diper PC dei suoi titoli di prime parti, ma la strada da fare in merito è ancora lunga e uno dei più attesi dai fan è l’action-adventure di Sucker Punch, l’amatissimoof. A quanto pare, perché purtroppo per ora solo disi parla, è possibile che l’atteso annuncio sia dietro l’angolo. Almeno così ria Nick Baker, co-fondatore di XboxEra di cui abbiamo parlato in passato, che su Twitter ha scritto quanto ha “sentito”. Nello specifico, la versione per i giocatori armati di mouse e tastiera potrebbe essere ...

Q&A: ‘FFVII Rebirth’ director Naoki Hamaguchi on challenges, inspiring future game creators: Naoki Hamaguchi says defining the size of the world map was one of the toughest challenges, and cites 'Ghost of Tsushima,' and 'The Witcher 3' as inspirations The director for the biggest game of the ...rappler

Ghost of Tsushima dovrebbe arrivare presto su PC: annuncio questa settimana: Ghost of Tsushima, l'avventura dinamica a mondo aperto del 2020 ambientata durante la prima invasione mongola del Giappone, dovrebbe arrivare presto su PC. L'annuncio di Sony e Sucker Punch sarebbe at ...it.ign

Ghost of Tsushima PC Port Ready To Be Announced: Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch’s samurai-focused action-adventure that came out in 2020 is all set to receive a PC port soon, according to a new rumour. An ...gameguru.in