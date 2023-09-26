MARCELL JACOBS ha scelto coach RANA REIDER e gli UsaDJI presenta Mini 4 ProWatch the Phantom Liberty Launch TrailerEcco i finalisti del GDA e GdRdAGiornata Mondiale della Salute mentaleCMON TORNA A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada nuovo trailerYu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series torna in Italia La trama di SAND LAND in un nuovo trailerTwitch - tutte le novità in arrivo per gli streamerUltime Blog

LyondellBasell Demonstrates Commitment to Sustainability with Launch of +LC Low Carbon Solutions

LyondellBasell Demonstrates Commitment to Sustainability with Launch of +LC (Low Carbon) Solutions (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) - HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

LyondellBasell today announced the expansion of its sustainable offerings with the Launch of its +LC (Low Carbon) Solutions, a new range of Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D) chemicals produced under an International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certified mass balance methodology. Sourced from recycled and renewable feedstocks, these +LC Solutions are designed to support businesses in meeting their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals while maintaining high-quality applications essential for modern, sustainable living by offering a lower Carbon footprint than fossil-based alternatives. "Sustainability is woven into the fabric of our ...
