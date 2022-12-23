Hisense Advances the Laser Display Field with Texas Instruments DLP® Technology (Di venerdì 23 dicembre 2022) QINGDAO, China, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
At the Global Partner Conference on 18th December, Hisense introduced a new 8K Laser Display Technology enabled by DLP® Technology from Texas Instruments (TI). At the conference, Amichai Ron, Senior Vice President at TI, was invited to deliver a speech, introducing its strong collaboration with Hisense, and how the two companies are pushing the Laser Display industry forward. Since Hisense entered the Laser Display Field 15 years ago, it has been devoted to advancing the industry to 4K and then 8K Technology. Over the past years, Hisense ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hisense Advances the Laser Display Field with Texas Instruments DLP® Technology(Adnkronos) - QINGDAO, China, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global Partner Conference on 18th December, Hisense introduced a new 8K laser display ...
Hisense Advances Growth Strategy in the Middle East Market, Stepping Up Its Globalization EffortsSince Hisense first entered South African market in 1996, it has been building its brand influence and competitiveness in the Middle East and Africa market for more than 20 years. The long-term ...
