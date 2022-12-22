Incredible viewing figures for the Golden Trail World Series in 2022!

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - ANNECY, France, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/It's time to take stock after the amazing season experienced by thein 2022. And to say that it was excellent in terms of audiences with twice as many viewers in 2022 than in 2021. People love live programmesThe live broadcasts of the(on the GTS website or YouTube) enjoyed resounding success in 2022 with nearly 650,000 viewers following the GTWS races this year. Add to thatRunning Insider and episodes of Chasing Dreams, the webat the beginning of the season, and you have 4.7 million videos watched onplatforms representing over 49 million minutes of videos ...