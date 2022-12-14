Veeva's Dan Crawford Elected Chair of CDISC Advisory Council (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) AUSTIN, Texas and BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and CDISC are pleased to announce that Dan Crawford, Veeva Clinical Database (CDB) principal consultant, has been Elected Chair of the CDISC Advisory Council (CAC). The CAC comprises representatives from CDISC platinum members who play an important role in shaping CDISC's development and direction, providing the CDISC executive team with recommendations that support CDISC goals. A long-time CDISC volunteer, Dan is an expert in CDISC standards and has been instrumental in developing CDISC's data collection standard, CDASH.
Largest - Ever Industry Report Reveals Video Meetings 3x More Effective and Companies Using Them Most Gain Advantage..." said Dan Rizzo, vice president of Veeva business consulting. "The Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report delivers critical real - world data on changing HCP and field behaviors and recommendations for ...
