The Patient | recensione | la nuova miniserie thriller con Steve Carell

The Patient
The Patient, recensione: la nuova miniserie thriller con Steve Carell (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) La candidatura ai Golden Globe e l’arrivo su Disney+ giunge quasi in contemporanea per The Patient. Pur non essendo rientrata nella categoria principale delle miglior miniserie drammatica, a venir elogiata è stata la performance del migliore attore non protagonista Domhnall Gleeson, che nel ruolo dell’assassino Sam Fortner ha convinto i membri Hollywood Foreign Press Association tanto da aggiudicarsi una nomination. È comprensibile come questo attore, figlio del più corpulento Brendan Gleeson, anche lui candidato nello stesso anno sempre come migliore attore non protagonista, ma per il film Gli spiriti dell’isola, sia stato in grado di conquistare il gruppo di votanti. Emaciato, rinsecchito, dinoccolato, Domhnall Gleeson è un omicida che vuole smetterla di uccidere, ma non sa bene come fare. Cercherà di capirlo in un percorso di terapia lungo dieci ...
