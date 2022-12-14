The Patient | recensione | la nuova miniserie thriller con Steve Carell

(Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) La candidatura ai Golden Globe e l’arrivo su Disney+ giunge quasi in contemporanea per The. Pur non essendo rientrata nella categoria principale delle migliordrammatica, a venir elogiata è stata la performance del migliore attore non protagonista Domhnall Gleeson, che nel ruolo dell’assassino Sam Fortner ha convinto i membri Hollywood Foreign Press Association tanto da aggiudicarsi una nomination. È comprensibile come questo attore, figlio del più corpulento Brendan Gleeson, anche lui candidato nello stesso anno sempre come migliore attore non protagonista, ma per il film Gli spiriti dell’isola, sia stato in grado di conquistare il gruppo di votanti. Emaciato, rinsecchito, dinoccolato, Domhnall Gleeson è un omicida che vuole smetterla di uccidere, ma non sa bene come fare. Cercherà di capirlo in un percorso di terapia lungo dieci ...

Steve Carell e Domhnall Gleeson danno vita alla serie: guarda subito tutti gli episodi in streaming, in esclusiva su Disney+.La recensione di, la serie TV con Steve Carrell è una lunga partita a scacchi tra un terapeuta e il suo ...Empty shelves, packed waiting rooms hospital beds filling up — flu, COVID and RSV continue to stress the health care system and the patients who need it. "It is absolutely miserable to see him hooked ...Thousands of members at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies walk out in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions ...