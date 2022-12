TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Market with the Launch of its Flagship PHANTOM X2 Series

La Sentinella del Canavese

...status as a hub of futuristic innovationit the ideal location to mark the launch of two groundbreaking premium tech products. Celebrating the latest breakthroughs in innovation from, the ...New Flagship CAMON 19 ProStylish Debut at New York's Rockefeller Center NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-, a global premium smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its CAMON 19 series at Rockefeller Center in New ... Mercenasco. Tecno system acquista una società in Sicilia con 140 dipendenti Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) has been granted a new 20-year patent by the South Korean government. The recognition, which refers to its EIDAS-certified sourcing method, is ...(Adnkronos) - DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO's premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, launched its new flagship PHANTOM X2 Series, including the world's ...