TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Market with the Launch of its Flagship PHANTOM X2 Series (Di lunedì 12 dicembre 2022) DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TECNO's premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, Launched its new Flagship PHANTOM X2 Series, including the world's first Smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera. Unveiled at the TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2022 event in Dubai, the PHANTOM X2 Series, which comprises PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G and PHANTOM X2 5G, Marks the brand's bold entrance into the High-end global Smartphone Market with a host of groundbreaking features and outstanding performance. with a 65mm focal length, 2.5x ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TECNO to Hold Its Annual Flagship Product Launch Event In Dubai on December 7th...status as a hub of futuristic innovation makes it the ideal location to mark the launch of two groundbreaking premium tech products. Celebrating the latest breakthroughs in innovation from TECNO, the ...
TECNO Announces Global Launch of CAMON 19 Series, Offering Incredible Night - time Photography FeaturesNew Flagship CAMON 19 Pro Makes Stylish Debut at New York's Rockefeller Center NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-TECNO, a global premium smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its CAMON 19 series at Rockefeller Center in New York
