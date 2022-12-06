Arsenal and LABS Group announce new partnership (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Arsenal and LABS Group are announcing a new partnership today which sees LABS Group become our official Hotel and Resort Membership Partner in Asia and Europe. LABS Group will focus on the hospitality industry, allowing hotels and resorts to create and customise timeshare programmes through their new digital marketplace, Staynex, which will launch early next year. Rooms from a network of resorts and hotels around the world will be available at discount prices for a set period, over a number of years, through the new system. Customers will be able to purchase a residence pass for partner hotels, in the form of an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), that gives them access to the accommodation for the specified time ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Arsenal and LABS Group are announcing a new partnership today which sees LABS Group become our official Hotel and Resort Membership Partner in Asia and Europe. LABS Group will focus on the hospitality industry, allowing hotels and resorts to create and customise timeshare programmes through their new digital marketplace, Staynex, which will launch early next year. Rooms from a network of resorts and hotels around the world will be available at discount prices for a set period, over a number of years, through the new system. Customers will be able to purchase a residence pass for partner hotels, in the form of an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), that gives them access to the accommodation for the specified time ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Juventus - buon punto con l’Arsenal : gol olandesi di Beerensteyn e Miedema. Bianconere in corsa per la qualificazione
La Juve - il rinnovo e l’offerta dell’Arsenal : il futuro di Milinkovic Savic è tutto un punto di domanda
Concorso Arsenale Taranto - 315 tecnici : bando in Gazzetta
Il Barcellona è interessato a firmare la stella dell’Arsenal il cui idolo è Andres Iniesta
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal – pronostico e possibili formazioni
Premier League - l'Arsenal vince il derby con il Chelsea. Haaland salva il City
Le altre società che rischiano con la Juventus per gli accordi sottobanco sugli acquisti... che partnership è", si sfoga Cherubini, "se io mi siedo e Giovanni (Carnevali) mi dà le stesse condizioni che dà a Edu dell'Arsenal, che non ha mai visto in vita sua, qual è il valore aggiunto ...
I casi Compagnon, Locatelli e Felix Correia: dai club ai calciatori, cosa c'è da sapere sulle plusvalenze Juve... che partnership è Se io mi siedo e Giovanni mi dà le stesse condizioni che dà a Edu dell'Arsenal che non ha mai visto in vita sua, qual è il valore aggiunto della nostra relazione decennale Che ...
Tomiyasu delivers scathing ‘disaster’ assessment of himself as Arsenal defender bows out of 2022 World Cup with JapanArsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has delivered a scathing “disaster” assessment of his performance for Japan in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
Barcelona ‘are scouting Arsenal star Martinelli at World Cup and considering transfer swoop’ as he nears end of dealBARCELONA are reportedly scouting Gabriel Martinelli at the World Cup with his Arsenal deal nearing its end. The La Liga giants are believed to be considering a move for the Brazilian as it would be ...
Arsenal andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Arsenal and