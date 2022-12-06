NVIDIA | ITNS NovembreKingston - a Natale il 40% degli italiani sceglie la tecnologiaiRobot: un milione e mezzo di Roomba venduti in ItaliaCLASH: ARTIFACTS OF CHAOS, UNA DEMO ESCLUSIVA SU XBOXProscenic T22 RecensioneRudy Zerbi : ho scoperto chi era il mio vero padre a 30 anniAl GF Vip Pamela Prati contro Wilma Goich e Patrizia RossettiDevolo Mesh WiFi 2 Multiroom RecensionePrimo sguardo della key art di Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorLe ultime su Project LUltime Blog

Arsenal and LABS Group announce new partnership

Arsenal and LABS Group announce new partnership (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Arsenal and LABS Group are announcing a new partnership today which sees LABS Group become our official Hotel and Resort Membership Partner in Asia and Europe.    LABS Group will focus on the hospitality industry, allowing hotels and resorts to create and customise timeshare programmes through their new digital marketplace, Staynex, which will launch early next year.   Rooms from a network of resorts and hotels around the world will be available at discount prices for a set period, over a number of years, through the new system. Customers will be able to purchase a residence pass for partner hotels, in the form of an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), that gives them access to the accommodation for the specified time ...
Le altre società che rischiano con la Juventus per gli accordi sottobanco sugli acquisti

... che partnership è", si sfoga Cherubini, "se io mi siedo e Giovanni (Carnevali) mi dà le stesse condizioni che dà a Edu dell'Arsenal, che non ha mai visto in vita sua, qual è il valore aggiunto ...

I casi Compagnon, Locatelli e Felix Correia: dai club ai calciatori, cosa c'è da sapere sulle plusvalenze Juve

... che partnership è Se io mi siedo e Giovanni mi dà le stesse condizioni che dà a Edu dell'Arsenal che non ha mai visto in vita sua, qual è il valore aggiunto della nostra relazione decennale Che ...

Tomiyasu delivers scathing ‘disaster’ assessment of himself as Arsenal defender bows out of 2022 World Cup with Japan

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has delivered a scathing “disaster” assessment of his performance for Japan in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Barcelona ‘are scouting Arsenal star Martinelli at World Cup and considering transfer swoop’ as he nears end of deal

BARCELONA are reportedly scouting Gabriel Martinelli at the World Cup with his Arsenal deal nearing its end. The La Liga giants are believed to be considering a move for the Brazilian as it would be ...
