ACROBiosystems Launches a New Logistics Center in Switzerland to Help Accelerate Drug Development throughout Europe (Di venerdì 18 novembre 2022) BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ACROBiosystems Group has announced the launch of its first European Logistics Center and warehouse in Basel, Switzerland. This marks the first step towards ACROBiosystems' commitment to globalization by providing swift deliveries to their pharmaceutical partners in Europe. ACROBiosystems' high-quality products can Help their customers Accelerate the Drug Development and clinical processes, and contribute to improving global health. Located at the crossroad between France, Germany, and Switzerland, Basel is an ideal location for convenient shipping and transportation throughout ...
