Lucid Announces Opening of First Swiss Retail Location in Geneva

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) The grandofStudio at Cours de Rive 10 to take place on 18th of November AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/Group (NASDAQ: LCID), which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury electric vehicles, today announced plans to open itsin Switzerland – theStudio at Cours de Rive 10 in– on Friday, November 18, 2022. The luxuryspace will invite customers to experience thebrand and its products in the heart of. TheStudio will mark the company's secondin Europe, after the Munich Studioin May of this year. ...