Lucid Announces Opening of First Swiss Retail Location in Geneva (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) The grand Opening of Lucid Studio at Cours de Rive 10 to take place on 18th of November AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury electric vehicles, today announced plans to open its First Retail Location in Switzerland – the Lucid Studio at Cours de Rive 10 in Geneva – on Friday, November 18, 2022. The luxury Retail space will invite customers to experience the Lucid brand and its products in the heart of Geneva. The Swiss Studio will mark the company's second Retail Location in Europe, after the Munich Studio Opening in May of this year. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lucid Motors Announces Launch Plans for Europe; Pricing and Specs for Lucid Air Dream Edition ModelsElectric power consumption is 13.12 kWh/100 km for Lucid Air Dream Edition R; CO2 emissions is 0 g/k. About Lucid GroupLucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating ...
Lucid: la produzione non decolla, ma ora arriva il nuovo stabilimento InsideEVs Italia
