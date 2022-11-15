ITALIAN CUP RAINBOW SIXFARMING SIMULATOR 22 PLATINUM EDITION DISPONIBILECall of Duty: Warzone 2.0 | Trailer di lancioBasket: una grande Italia si qualifica per i Mondiali, battuta 85-84 ...LA COLONNA SONORA DI NEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND CON I TALENTI DELL'HIP-HOPThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriverà a dicembre su nuova generazioneXiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLUltime Blog

Loftware and SATO Unveil World' s First Cloud-Based RFID Encoding and Logging Solution with NiceLabel Cloud

Loftware and SATO Unveil World's First Cloud-Based RFID Encoding and Logging Solution with NiceLabel Cloud (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) Solution enables producers of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and luxury goods to meet stringent traceability requirements PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management Solutions, and SATO, a global pioneer in auto-ID and labeling Solutions, today announced the launch of the World's First Cloud-Based RFID tag Encoding and Logging Solution. The Solution, using SATO RFID printers, tags, and Loftware's NiceLabel Cloud software, is designed to meet the strictest ...
Loftware and SATO Unveil World's First Cloud-Based RFID Encoding and Logging Solution with NiceLabel Cloud

Solution enables producers of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and luxury goods to meet stringent traceability requirements ...

