Meet at Qatar World Cup! Unilumin LED Displays Light Up the Lusail Stadium (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is going to start on November 21st, and its finals will be held in Lusail Stadium, the largest Stadium in Qatar. With the popularity of LED technology, LED display and display control system have become the standard equipment of many international sports venues. As the representative of LED Intelligent Manufacturing in China, Unilumin and the international famous enterprise Daktronics jointly provided LED Displays for the FIFA World Cup Qatar. Among them, the large LED scoring screens made by Unilumin will Light up the football pitch. Qatar has high temperature and strong sunLight ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
