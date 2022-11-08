Stipendi in rialzo a novembre 2022: ecco le ultime novità per la fine ...I grandi del calcio arrivano su Call of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 10: ...LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO SMART MONITORChi non possiede un'auto di proprietà vive meglio?Mass Effect N7 DayTrust GXT 764 Glide-Flex XXL RGB RecensioneBlack Friday Xiaomi: al via dieci giorni di scontiONE PIECE ODYSSEY - nuovo trailerITALIAN VIDEO GAME AWARDS, A “CUCCCHI” IL PREMIO BEST APPLIED GAME ...Turtle Beach FUEL COMPACT VR CHARGING STATIONUltime Blog

Meet at Qatar World Cup! Unilumin LED Displays Light Up the Lusail Stadium

Meet at Qatar World Cup! Unilumin LED Displays Light Up the Lusail Stadium (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is going to start on November 21st, and its finals will be held in Lusail Stadium, the largest Stadium in Qatar. With the popularity of LED technology, LED display and display control system have become the standard equipment of many international sports venues. As the representative of LED Intelligent Manufacturing in China, Unilumin and the international famous enterprise Daktronics jointly provided LED Displays for the FIFA World Cup Qatar. Among them, the large LED scoring screens made by Unilumin will  Light up the football pitch. Qatar has high temperature and strong sunLight ...
