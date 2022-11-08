CCTV+ | Between mountains and rivers

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/Lushan Mountain is perhaps the most favored one by the Chinese literati. In history, more than 3000 famous men of letters climbed Lushan, leaving tens of thousands of poems. Each of those works adds a different charm to this mountain. For different people, Lushan seems also different. In 726 A.D., poet Li Bai, then 26 years old, climbed Lushan for the first time. In his eyes, Lushan was majestic, beautiful and romantic. In 750 A.D., 24 years later, Li Bai climbed Lushan once again. He wrote in one of his most well-known poems that "Forty-nine years have passed and never come back again. Wild feelings turn natural and unrestrained, despite dramatic changes in the world." At this moment, the misty sea of clouds and forests in Lushan made him unafraid of old age and unchained from the secular world. In 760 A.D., Li Bai visited Lushan for the fifth and ...