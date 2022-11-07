Ramattra arriverà su Overwatch 2 il 6 dicembreGli eroi di Avatar saranno i Prossimi Epic Crossover di Brawlhalla RED BULL FACTIONS: trionfano i Macko Esports NACON E RIG LANCIANO IL CRASHBACKSWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTION TORNERÀ NEL 2023Tutto quello che c'è da sapere su World of Warcraft DragonflightMoto GP: Francesco Bagnaia su Ducati è CAMPIONE DEL MONDO!Escursioni in montagna : Preparativi e consigliMoto GP: Valentino Rossi avverte: “Per Bagnaia situazione non facile”Come tenere lontani i ladri dalla tua casa grazie ai nebbiogeniUltime Blog

ACC Signed 2.3 million Euros Project Financing with IFU (Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Asia Clean Capital Investment Holdings Limited ("ACC") today announced that the company has Signed 2.3 million Euros clean energy Project Financing for stage I with IFU.  The Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) is an independent government-owned fund owned by the Danish government, offering risk capital to companies in developing countries and emerging markets. Furthermore, IFU is fund manager of a number of other investment funds, including the Danish SDG Investment Fund. ACC will invest the funds into an advanced pipeline of rooftop solar Projects for commercial and industrial's enterprises. In addition, it is expected to have second stage of 2.7 million Euros clean energy ...
