Stoneweg disposes of former Coca-Cola bottling plant in Madrid on behalf of Icona Capital
GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Stoneweg SA ('Stoneweg'), the real estate investment advisor, has completed, on behalf of the Icona Capital Group ('Icona'), the sale of the former bottling plant of Casbega in Fuenlabrada, a large industrial site in Madrid, to Thor Equities ('Thor').  Stoneweg acquired the former bottling plant in the Nino del Remedio Industrial Estate in 2020. The 211,000 sqm of industrial space adjacent to Madrid's inner ring-road is strategically located in the municipality of Fuenlabrada and benefits from excellent transport links. The sale to Thor, as part of its own stated expansion to build up ...
