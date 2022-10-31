Stoneweg disposes of former Coca-Cola bottling plant in Madrid on behalf of Icona Capital

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 31 ottobre 2022) GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/SA (''), the real estate investment advisor, has completed, onof theGroup (''), the sale of theof Casbega in Fuenlabrada, a large industrial site in, to Thor Equities ('Thor').acquired thein the Nino del Remedio Industrial Estate in 2020. The 211,000 sqm of industrial space adjacent to's inner ring-road is strategically located in the municipality of Fuenlabrada and benefits from excellent transport links. The sale to Thor, as part of its own stated expansion to build up ...