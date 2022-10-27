Connecting with Global Publishers, Readers and Translators, Book Exhibition Dedicated to Chinese Writer Xue Mo Creates Buzz at 74th Frankfurt Book Fair (Di giovedì 27 ottobre 2022) - Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Award-winning Chinese Writer Xue Mo, renowned for his literary works portraying life in Western China, presented his work of over 30 Books at the booth of China International Book Trading Corporation (CIBTC) at Frankfurter Buchmesse 2022. The Exhibition of the acclaimed Contemporary Chinese author caught the attention of Global publishing houses and copyright agencies, with the booth populated with visitors and Publishers looking to get their hands on his works. Xue Mo, whose real name is Chen Kaihong, is best known for his The Desert Trilogy, also is widely considered as representative works of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Award-winning Chinese Writer Xue Mo, renowned for his literary works portraying life in Western China, presented his work of over 30 Books at the booth of China International Book Trading Corporation (CIBTC) at Frankfurter Buchmesse 2022. The Exhibition of the acclaimed Contemporary Chinese author caught the attention of Global publishing houses and copyright agencies, with the booth populated with visitors and Publishers looking to get their hands on his works. Xue Mo, whose real name is Chen Kaihong, is best known for his The Desert Trilogy, also is widely considered as representative works of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
New Vonage Study Reveals That Consumers Want Digital Interactions With Brands to Feel More Like Personal Conversations... but these numbers decrease even more when connecting with businesses by mobile phone calls (24%) and email (20%). While there is wide diversity within Asia Pacific in daily communications, overall ...
Football DataCo expands official data partnership with Genius Sports to include sub - second, skeletal tracking for the English Premier League...GENI), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has clinched an expansion of its Official Tracking Data partnership with ...
Forget USB-C. An iPhone With No Charging Port Isn't That AbsurdCommentary: The Lightning port's days are numbered, and the iPhone has become less reliant on physical cables. A wireless iPhone starts to make sense.
I Feel Like I've Lost the Family I Grew Up With—What Should I Do"I was told by my cousin that their wedding would be for family and close friends. I was also told that they made an exception for me, but not my son." ...
Connecting withSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Connecting with