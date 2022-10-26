In arrivo i nuovi LinkBuds S “Earth Blue”, gli auricolari true ...MARCELL JACOBS: QUALI SONO I SUOI OBIETTIVI E QUANDO TORNERÀ IN GARA?Need for Speed Unbound - Personalizzazione in primo pianoNZXT - nuovi case mid-tower ATX H5 e raffreddamento ad aria T120GRID LEGENDS - UNA NUOVA MODALITÀ DI GIOCO E CIRCUITO FUJI SPEEDWAYMeta Quest Pro è ora disponibileRedfall Trailer ufficialeKone Air - Mouse Gaming con una batteria infinitaSCOPERTO GREAVARD, UN POKÉMON AMICHEVOLEMK2 entra nel metaversoUltime Blog

Announcing the Launch of The VeChain Lottery: win a fantastic experience @ Nitto ATP Finals with a Tennis celebrity and tens of Digital Collectibles (Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) SAN MARINO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

VeChain, the sustainability-focused public blockchain project, recently announced a partnership with Nitto ATP Finals.  In collaboration with ExPlus and World of V, the trio unveiled a free-to-enter blockchain Lottery, with exclusive prizes including VIP tickets to the Nitto ATP Finals with former professional Tennis star, Flavia Pennetta and tens of Digital Collectibles. The collection, titled 'VeBounce', consists of 5000 unique Digital Tennis balls with varying aesthetic components, making some more rare than others. To claim one, users must complete a 15 ...
...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929458/vechain_3.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929459/vechain.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/announcing - the - ...

