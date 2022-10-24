Bitget partners with Leo Messi (Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) The partnership signals the meeting of sports and crypto, a promise of lasting efforts to benefit two worlds HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces that it has entered into a partnership with Lionel Andrés Messi, the iconic Argentinian footballer and winner of a record-breaking seven Ballon d'Or Awards. The announcement kicks off the engagement between Bitget and Messi, with a film production a month before the Football World Cup tournament. Lionel Andrés Messi, also known as Leo Messi, is one of the most popular and widely recognised sports stars and a recipient of six European Golden Shoes. In November, Messi will be joining the Argentinian ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Bitget and BCG foresee Crypto Exchanges to play a key role in enabling Web3 transformation... Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralised finance with a 600 - strong workforce representing over 38 nationalities. About Boston Consulting Group Boston Consulting Group partners with ...
