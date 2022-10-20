Nippon Express Europe Establishes Two New Subsidiaries in Morocco

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) - Move Aimed at Strengthening Automotive Industry-related Logistics Services - TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/GmbH (hereinafter "NX"), a group company ofHOLDINGS, INC., has spun off two of its existing business locations intheBranch and the Tanger Med Logistics Centerinto subsidiary companies, newly establishingSARLAU this past July andFree Zone SARLAU in August. An opening ceremony was held in Tangier, northern, on September 26 to commemorate the founding of these two companies. Logo: ...