BANDAI NAMCO E BANDAI SPIRITS A LUCCA COMICS & GAMESSuper Mario e i Rabbids pronti a salvare la galassia su Nintendo ...Sofia Mancini e Francesco D'Aversa sono morti : corpi incastrati tra ...Nital distribuisce la nuova gamma di dashcam di HikvisionEsendex partecipa al Forum Retail 2022WAKANDA FOREVERZTE - soluzioni e prodotti broadband al NetworkX 2022Svelato il futuro di SILENT HILLFuoco di Sant'Antonio: cos'è e come si curaLe case italiane sono sempre più hi-tech: l'elettronica fa vendite ...Ultime Blog

Nippon Express Europe Establishes Two New Subsidiaries in Morocco

Nippon Express
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Nippon Express Europe Establishes Two New Subsidiaries in Morocco (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) - Move Aimed at Strengthening Automotive Industry-related Logistics Services - TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Nippon Express Europe GmbH (hereinafter "NX Europe"), a group company of Nippon Express HOLDINGS, INC., has spun off two of its existing business locations in Morocco

the Morocco Branch and the Tanger Med Logistics Center

into subsidiary companies, newly establishing Nippon Express Morocco SARLAU this past July and Nippon Express Morocco Free Zone SARLAU in August. An opening ceremony was held in Tangier, northern Morocco, on September 26 to commemorate the founding of these two companies. Logo: ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Nippon Express Italia sceglie Della Nesta per la comunicazione online

Nippon Express Italia ha scelto l'agenzia Della Nesta per le attività di comunicazione online. La filiale italiana del Gruppo Nippon Express Holdings Tokyo, uno tra i più maggiori operatori di ...

Laudomia Pucci nuova console onoraria del Giappone a Firenze

E' in particolare concentrata grazie al personale inviato dal Giappone in aziende quali Hitachi Rail, Toray, Nippon Express, Yanmar, Nihon Kohden, Nikon e Toyo Tires. Inoltre, ha ricordato ancora Oe, ... Nippon Express Italia sceglie Della Nesta per la comunicazione online  Engage
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nippon Express
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Nippon Express Nippon Express Europe Establishes Subsidiaries