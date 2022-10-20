Nippon Express Europe Establishes Two New Subsidiaries in Morocco (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) - Move Aimed at Strengthening Automotive Industry-related Logistics Services - TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Nippon Express Europe GmbH (hereinafter "NX Europe"), a group company of Nippon Express HOLDINGS, INC., has spun off two of its existing business locations in Morocco
the Morocco Branch and the Tanger Med Logistics Center
into subsidiary companies, newly establishing Nippon Express Morocco SARLAU this past July and Nippon Express Morocco Free Zone SARLAU in August. An opening ceremony was held in Tangier, northern Morocco, on September 26 to commemorate the founding of these two companies.
Nippon Express Italia ha scelto l'agenzia Della Nesta per le attività di comunicazione online. La filiale italiana del Gruppo Nippon Express Holdings Tokyo, uno tra i più maggiori operatori di
E' in particolare concentrata grazie al personale inviato dal Giappone in aziende quali Hitachi Rail, Toray, Nippon Express, Yanmar, Nihon Kohden, Nikon e Toyo Tires.
