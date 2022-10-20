Esendex partecipa al Forum Retail 2022WAKANDA FOREVERZTE - soluzioni e prodotti broadband al NetworkX 2022Svelato il futuro di SILENT HILLFuoco di Sant'Antonio: cos'è e come si curaLe case italiane sono sempre più hi-tech: l'elettronica fa vendite ...Previsioni Meteo Novembre : Il caldo anomalo potrebbe proseguire Verona : Sofia Mancini e Francesco D'Aversa escono dalla discoteca e ...NBA 2K23 - Stagione 2Battlefield 2042 - aggiornamento 2.2 Ultime Blog

Mantisco partners with Immutable X Partners on Web3 Gaming Initiative (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Mantisco, a Web3 game developer and publisher based in Seoul, Korea, today announced a Partnership with Immutable X, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum to build Web3 game, called "Hunter's Arena: Rebirth. with Web3 Gaming rapidly on the rise, Mantisco has been developing the Web3 version of Hunter's Arena in-house. Mantisco aims to provide a game ecosystem that not only allows users to enjoy in-game experiences powered by true ownership of digital assets including game characters, skins, weapons, and other items, but helps users to ...
