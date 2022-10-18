MINTUS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH AMICORP TO EXPAND GLOBAL REACH (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) The innovative fractional art investment platform MINTUS.com has signed a PARTNERSHIP agreement WITH AMICORP Group's wealth management company, Amergeris, opening access to shared ownership of iconic art to the clients of private banks, family offices and wealth managers LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
