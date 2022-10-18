Draghi dell’Isola delle Tempeste, oggi in uscitaYAS!GAMES - nuovi giochi da tavolo al Lucca Comics & Games 2022Acer for Education partecipa a Didacta Sicilia CMON sarà a Lucca Comics & Games 2022Nikita Pelizon al Grande Fratello Vip : Ho sofferto di depressione e ...Come non finire nella rete: 7 segnali che sei vittima di un attacco ...Apex Legends: Eclissi presenta la nuova leggenda - CatalystRiot Games acquisisce Wargaming SydneyPoliniani Editore diventa licenziatario per il brand Dungeons & ...La Tastiera ottico-meccanica Vulcan II MAX è disponibileUltime Blog

Game 4 Value, Al Via La Seconda Edizione Della Game Jam Della Fondazione Ania (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) Dal 24 al 26 novembre sfida tra studenti per creare videogioco incentrato su prevenzione in merito al tema Della sostenibilità. Milano, 17 ottobre 2022 – Creare il concept di un videogioco a tema sostenibilità in modo innovativo e coinvolgente per i giovani e per i loro coetanei, con l’obiettivo di sviluppare e diffondere i progetti migliori. È il cuore di “Game 4 Value”, la Game Jam organizzata dalla Fondazione Ania e riservata agli studenti delle scuole superiori che si svolgerà dal 24 al 26 novembre. La Fondazione Ania è emanazione del settore assicurativo italiano. Nata nel 2004, ha come obiettivo principale l’informazione sulla prevenzione dai rischi, la promozione ...
