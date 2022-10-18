Game 4 Value | Al Via La Seconda Edizione Della Game Jam Della Fondazione Ania

Leggi su lombardiaeconomy

(Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) Dal 24 al 26 novembre sfida tra studenti per creare videogioco incentrato su prevenzione in merito al temasostenibilità. Milano, 17 ottobre 2022 – Creare il concept di un videogioco a tema sostenibilità in modo innovativo e coinvolgente per i giovani e per i loro coetanei, con l’obiettivo di sviluppare e diffondere i progetti migliori. È il cuore di “”, laJam organizzata dallae riservata agli studenti delle scuole superiori che si svolgerà dal 24 al 26 novembre. Laè emanazione del settore assicurativo italiano. Nata nel 2004, ha come obiettivo principale l’informazione sulla prevenzione dai rischi, la promozione ...