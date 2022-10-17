Pro-Ject presenta la linea Colourful Audio SystemLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 PRESENTA: ‘COMMUNITYVERSE’In the NVIDIA Studio: lavora con tutta la potenza della nuova 4090BLACK ADAM - TUTTI I GADGET ELETTRIZZANTI!Covid-19 : Troppi saturimetri e si rischia di riaffollare gli ospedaliGuerra in Ucraina : ultime notizie, il foreign fighter italiano di 28 ...Iran : 8 vittime nel carcere di EvinLa controversia tra Adriana Volpe e Roberto Parli Oregon : Misteriosa creatura marina trovata morta in spiaggiaScomparsi dopo la gita in bici : Quattro amici trovati morti nel fiumeUltime Blog

Il legal design: la semplificazione del linguaggio giuridico (Di lunedì 17 ottobre 2022) L’evoluzione tecnologica corre veloce, spesso a discapito della consapevolezza e delle competenze. Il mondo del diritto, ancorato ad un lessico ormai obsoleto, è chiamato ad adeguarsi alle esigenze di rapidità imposte dalla società moderna. Nell’intervista all’Avv. Andrea Strata ed ai designer Alessandro Colella e Monica Miceli, emerge l’importanza del legal design, quale disciplina nata per rendere comprensibili i testi giuridici ai destinatari. Da qui la nascita di un laboratorio specifico, dove in un’unica struttura lavorano giuristi, designer ed esperti della comunicazione. I cittadini si trovano quotidianamente ad acquistare, tramite un semplice click, polizze assicurative, contratti finanziari, beni o servizi di qualunque genere, senza leggere le clausole contrattuali che regolano i rapporti stessi; ciò anche a ...
