Hari Tahov’s Art Book | AI ART ARCHITECTURE II

Hari Tahov’s
Hari Tahov’s Art Book: AI ART ARCHITECTURE II (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) In the future, buildings will be designed by artificial intelligence (AI). This is not just a bold prediction; this is already happening. In fact, many of today’s cutting-edge ARCHITECTURE projects are being designed using AI tools like computer-aided design (CAD), generative algorithms, and artificial neural networks. The world is on the cusp of an AI ARCHITECTURE revolution. If you are looking for inspiration to build your next AI-powered architectural masterpiece, check out Architect . It features a collection of cutting-edge projects that used AI to construct unique and beautiful buildings. What Is AI ARCHITECTURE? Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. When it comes to ARCHITECTURE, AI refers to the use of computer technology ...
