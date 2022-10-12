FIFA 23 Rulebreakers: tutto quello che devi sapere! (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) EA Sports ha annunciato tramite la schermata di avvio di FUT l’arrivo di un nuovo evento su Ultimate Team a partire da venerdì 14 ottobre, si tratta dei Rulebreakers, una promo che da qualche anno è andata a sostituire il consueto appuntamento con gli Ultimate Scream, le card dedicate ad Halloween! Le card Rulebreakers sono L'articolo proviene da FUT Universe. Leggi su imiglioridififa
Fifa 23, carte speciali in arrivo ecco le date eSportsMag
FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Release Date: When is itFIFA 23 Rulebreakers release date is expected to start Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. ET and feature special items for Cristiano Ronaldo and Wilfried Zaha.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Rulebreakers Promo: Release date, leaks, predictions, card design & moreThe next promotional event to be coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is going to be the Rulebreakers. The week before this promo kicked off EA treated us to the Road to the Knockout Promo, which has been ...
FIFA RulebreakersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FIFA Rulebreakers