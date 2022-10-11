Pharming submits a Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for Leniolisib (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Application is based on randomized, controlled and long-term extension data for Leniolisib as a treatment for APDS, a rare primary immunodeficiency This submission follows the grant of accelerated assessment allowing an expedited review for Leniolisib from a standard 210 days to 150 days LEIDEN, Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that it has submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Leniolisib, an oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K?) inhibitor, as a treatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta
BerGenBio Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2a Trial Evaluating Bemcentinib in 1st line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Harboring STK11 MutationsBerGenBio ASA (OSE: BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL kinase inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1b/2a ...
Thailand Hosts APEC 2022 to Reconnect and Empower the Region to New OpportunitiesThailand has been given the immense honor of hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, in November 2022. The role comes with major opportunities and equally significant duties for ...
