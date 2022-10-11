F1 22 - ARRIVA LA STAGIONE F2 2022Infortunio Dybala: confermata la lesione al quadricipite Vivere e lavorare all'estero superando le difficoltà con Vasco V4 Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileCelly - nuova collezione dedicata al mondo gamingNuovo Trailer per il lancio di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIncidente Aereo Virginia : morti istruttrice 23enne e due allievi ...Perché i dentisti in Croazia costano meno e come puoi risparmiare ...Risparmio energetico in casa: ecco come fareStasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGUltime Blog

Pharming submits a Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for Leniolisib (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Application is based on randomized, controlled and long-term extension data for Leniolisib as a treatment for APDS, a rare primary immunodeficiency  This submission follows the grant of accelerated assessment allowing an expedited review for Leniolisib from a standard 210 days to 150 days LEIDEN, Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that it has submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Leniolisib, an oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K?) inhibitor, as a treatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta ...
