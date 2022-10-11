Pharming submits a Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency for Leniolisib

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022)is based on randomized, controlled and long-term extension data foras a treatment for APDS, a rare primary immunodeficiency This submission follows the grant of accelerated assessment allowing an expedited review forfrom a standard 210 days to 150 days LEIDEN, Netherlands, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/Group N.V. ("" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that it has submitted a(MAA) to the(EMA) for, an oral, selective phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K?) inhibitor, as a treatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta ...