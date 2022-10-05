Overwatch 2 è scaricabile gratuitamente su console e PC Joey Wheeler & Mai Valentine arrivano su Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUELHALLOWEEN incombe sulla frontiera di Red Dead OnlineCos'è e come ottimizzare il fleet managementMeta Quest 2 - tutte le novità di ottobreDEAD SPACE - MIGLIORAMENTI E PIU' QUALITÀNZXT - nuovi monitor gaming Canvas FHD 27F e 25FXiaomi - creatività e modern living una nuova gamma di prodotti AIoT Dakar Desert Rally disponibile su Console e PCL’Arabia Saudita ospiterà i Giochi invernali asiatici del 2029Ultime Blog

MINISO Opens its 2000th Store Outside of China, Bringing Quality, Affordable, Design-led Products to Lyon, France (Di mercoledì 5 ottobre 2022) - PARIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 On October 1st, 2022, Chinese lifestyle retailer MINISO (NYSE: MNSO, HKEX: 9896) launched its 2000th Store Outside of China, Bringing its signature fun, Affordable, Designed-led lifestyle Products to Lyon, France. Marking the latest step in the brand's global expansion since 2015, the new Store is the brand's eighteenth in France overall, in its fifth city. The Store, strategically located in the Saint Genis 2 shopping centre which attracts six million visitors annually, spans 200m2 and is wheelchair accessible, with shelves spaced 1.4m apart for easy navigation. The Store's layout is divided into ...
World-famous retailer opens $2 discount stores around Toronto

Considering how everything costs a whole lot more now thanks to inflation, a popular international retailer has decided to help the masses by launching “$2 plus” stores in and around Toronto. Miniso ...
