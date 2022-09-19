“Out of the box”: al via la nuova Stagione del Teatro Trastevere 2022-23 (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) Roma – “Out of the box è un’espressione della lingua inglese (letteralmente “Fuori dalla scatola”) che riguarda il modo di pensare: significa farlo in modo non convenzionale, con delle idee che spesso non seguono schemi precostituiti ma che, in qualche modo, vanno controcorrente. E andare controcorrente per noi significa restare umani, mettersi in ascolto, creare momenti di condivisione e scintille di sano intrattenimento. Non un genere soltanto, dunque, ma una prima parte di Stagione scelta per le interessanti drammaturgie che si avvicenderanno sul palco e per le originali storie di artigianato artistico che le compagnie in scena portano con sé. Spettacoli scelti fuori dagli schemi per temi, modalità e artisti coinvolti, in un tentativo di mettere insieme una Stagione “altra”. In termini informatici, inoltre, con Out of the box, si intende qualcosa ... Leggi su ilfaroonline (Di lunedì 19 settembre 2022) Roma – “Out of the box è un’espressione della lingua inglese (letteralmente “Fuori dalla scatola”) che riguarda il modo di pensare: significa farlo in modo non convenzionale, con delle idee che spesso non seguono schemi precostituiti ma che, in qualche modo, vanno controcorrente. E andare controcorrente per noi significa restare umani, mettersi in ascolto, creare momenti di condivisione e scintille di sano intrattenimento. Non un genere soltanto, dunque, ma una prima parte discelta per le interessanti drammaturgie che si avvicenderanno sul palco e per le originali storie di artigianato artistico che le compagnie in scena portano con sé. Spettacoli scelti fuori dagli schemi per temi, modalità e artisti coinvolti, in un tentativo di mettere insieme una“altra”. In termini informatici, inoltre, con Out of the box, si intende qualcosa ...

acmilan : Who was the last player before Alexis to score in two consecutive #UCL matches? Find out ?? - SF_Summit : The program is online ? ?? ?? Find out more: - Bangtanny_7 : The Busan concert is sold out sksjdjjdjdhd ???????? - ChiefKoala : @lukebarrett81 @RichNeville @Danny_Photoshop Ahah!! - hobisushinex : CIOÈ I BANGTAN HANNO MANDATO UN INTERO STADIO DOLD OUT IN QUANTO??? 5 MINUTI ???? THE POWER -