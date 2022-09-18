Diamond Dallas Page: “Triple H non è uno scrive le storyline solo per compiacere il web” (Di domenica 18 settembre 2022) Una delle accuse che alcuni booker molto conservatori come Vince Russo hanno fatto alla nuova WWE di Triple H è quella di essere troppo attenta a ciò che piace agli appassionati più hardcore, che seguono la WWE 365 giorni all’anno e che si fanno sentire sui social. Una cosa che non sembrerebbe negativa ad un primo sguardo ma che potrebbe diventarlo se questo genere di spettacolo nel lungo periodo alienasse il grande pubblico. Seguendo questa strategia, insomma, la WWE rischierebbe di trasformare Raw e SmackDown in prodotti seguiti solo da appassionati duri e puri. Una nicchia ridotta di persone che non raccoglierebbe certo il successo planetario a cui siamo stati abituati nell’era McMahon. Triple H non scriverà per compiacere internet Durante il suo “DDP Snake Pit”, l’Hall of Famer della ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Ric Flair, come è andato il suo ultimo match in assoluto (fuori dalla WWE)Ad assistere all'ultimo match di Flair c'era un grande parterre di leggende a bordo ring: Mick Foley, The Undertaker, Bret Hart e Diamond Dallas Page . Atleti che hanno fatto la storia del Wrestling ... Diamond Dallas Page: ex WWE cambiato grazie a lui The Shield Of Wrestling
DDP: "I don't think Triple H programs with the internet in mind"The man with the Diamond Cutter foresees how "The King of Kings" will handle the creative aspect of the "Big W", distancing himself from the judgment made weeks ago by Vince Russo.
