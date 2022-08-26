Trina Solar breaks world record for 25th time by setting n-type module aperture efficiency at 24.24% (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On August 24, Trina Solar announced that its proprietary Vertex high-efficiency n-type monocrystalline silicon module, based on 66 pcs of 210 mm x 210 mm high-efficiency n-type i-TOPCon cells, has achieved a record aperture module efficiency of 24.24% for industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon modules. This is independently confirmed by TÜV Nord. In this March, Trina Solar brought the maximum efficiency of 25.5% for large-area 210 × 210mm i-TOPCon cells, setting a new world record for industrial large-area ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On August 24, Trina Solar announced that its proprietary Vertex high-efficiency n-type monocrystalline silicon module, based on 66 pcs of 210 mm x 210 mm high-efficiency n-type i-TOPCon cells, has achieved a record aperture module efficiency of 24.24% for industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon modules. This is independently confirmed by TÜV Nord. In this March, Trina Solar brought the maximum efficiency of 25.5% for large-area 210 × 210mm i-TOPCon cells, setting a new world record for industrial large-area ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Trina Solar breaks world record for 25th time by setting n - type module aperture efficiency at 24.24%CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - On August 24, Trina Solar announced that its proprietary Vertex high - efficiency n - type monocrystalline silicon module, based on 66 pcs of 210 mm x 210 mm high - efficiency n - type i - TOPCon cells, has ...
Solar Farm Market Size is projected to reach USD 458 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1%: Straits Research... and Trends Segments Covered Type, End - user Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia - Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Trina Solar, ... Tutto quello che c'è da sapere sui pannelli solari della Trina Solar picenotime.it
Trina SolarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Trina Solar