GEODIS Signs Expanded Agreement with Locus Robotics to Deploy 1,000 LocusBots at Global Warehouse Sites (Di giovedì 25 agosto 2022) NASHVILLE, Tenn. and WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
GEODIS, a leading Global transport and logistics provider, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment Warehouses, today announced a new expansion Agreement to Deploy a total of 1,000 LocusBots at GEODIS' worldwide Warehouse locations over the next 24 months. This represents one of the industry's largest AMR deals to date. "As we continue to navigate industry-wide challenges such as skyrocketing e-commerce demand and labor constraints, it is crucial we remain committed to implementing the most innovative and effective Robotics automation solutions available into our Warehouses to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
