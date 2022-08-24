Dead Island 2 - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 & PS4PGA TOUR 2K23 primo trailer di giocoMetal: Hellsinger vince il “Most Wanted PC Game” alla GamescomFARMING SIMULATOR 22 AL GAMESCOM LA PLATINUM EDITIONTOWER OF FANTASY si allarga con l'imminente espansione VERASamsung presenta la lineup Odyssey a Gamescom 2022Costruisci il parco di divertimento con Park Beyond!Gotham Knights: lancio del gioco anticipatoAnnunciato alla Gamescom Dune: AwakeningBungie ci prepara all'espansione L'Eclissi con la Presentazione di ...Ultime Blog

Carbon Acquires ParaMatters to Expand Design Software Optimized for Additive Manufacturing

Carbon Acquires
Carbon Acquires ParaMatters to Expand Design Software Optimized for Additive Manufacturing (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) - Acquisition to accelerate Carbon's business and customers' production of new end use parts at scale REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company, today announces the acquisition of ParaMatters, a Software provider for Additive Manufacturing. This acquisition Expands Carbon's current Software capabilities to include topology optimization. Carbon's technology platform now broadens to enable product Design and development teams to create better products in less time using a wide variety of materials and production systems. Most Software platforms used for Designing and Manufacturing products are ...
