Webb Fontaine Awarded Contract with Benin Government for Implementation of New Customs System in Replacement of ASYCUDA World

Webb Fontaine
DUBAI, UAE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webb Fontaine, a leading provider of advanced and innovative ...

Webb Fontaine Awarded Contract with Benin Government for Implementation of New Customs System in Replacement of ASYCUDA World. (Di martedì 26 luglio 2022)

Webb Fontaine, a leading provider of advanced and innovative trade and Customs services, has announced it's Customs Webb solution has been chosen by Benin as their new Customs System, in Replacement of ASYCUDA World.     The project strengthens Webb Fontaine's long-standing partnership with Benin Government, who has ambitions to expand and develop into one of the region's most technologically advanced trade environments. The project continues towards a fully integrated approach to trade, interconnecting all major trade platforms such as the Single Window, the Port Community ...
Webb Fontaine signe un contrat avec le gouvernement béninois pour la mise en oeuvre d'un nouveau système douanier en remplacement de SYDONIA World

Webb Fontaine, l'un des principaux fournisseurs de solutions avancées et innovantes au service des gouvernements et de la douane, a annoncé que sa solution Customs Webb a été choisie par le Bénin comm ...

