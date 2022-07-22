AEW Dark 19.07.2022 (Di venerdì 22 luglio 2022) Dagli Universal Studios di Orlando in Florida è andata in scena una nuova puntata di AEW Dark, parecchi i match disputati anche oggi tra cui con le regole Pure. Ecco i risultati: Jora Johl batte Luke Sampson Lee Moriarty batte Ren Jones Serena Deeb batte Viva Van Marina Shafir batte Amber Nova Konosuke Takeshita batte Anthony Henry Jonathan Gresham batte Jordan Oasis Wheeler Yuta batte Bryce Donovan Danhausen batte Jake Something The Renegade Twins (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) battono Valentina Rossi & Avery Breaux Mercedes Martinez batte J-Rod The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) battono TNT (Terrence & Terrell Hughes) QT Marshall batte Fuego Del Sol Jay Lethal batte Logan Cruz Pure Rules Match: Daniel Garcia batte Alan Angels tramite lo stop dell’arbitro Leggi su zonawrestling
