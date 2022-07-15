Please don't go. Usa e Ue implorano Draghi: ripensaci (Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) Pressioni internazionali sul premier. La posta è troppo alta. Persino i frugali gli chiedono di non lasciare: “Stabilizza i mercati, rischiamo un’altra crisi dell’euro". Bruxelles e New York Times ci vedono la mano di Putin Leggi su huffingtonpost (Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) Pressioni internazionali sul premier. La posta è troppo alta. Persino i frugali gli chiedono di non lasciare: “Stabilizza i mercati, rischiamo un’altra crisi dell’euro". Bruxelles e New York Times ci vedono la mano di Putin

Pubblicità

HuffPostItalia : Please don't go. Usa e Ue implorano Draghi: ripensaci - valentinadigrav : RT @HuffPostItalia: Please don't go. Usa e Ue implorano Draghi: ripensaci - MsGambardella : RT @HuffPostItalia: Please don't go. Usa e Ue implorano Draghi: ripensaci - giuseppedeiaco : Please don't go. Usa e Ue implorano Draghi: ripensaci - HuffPost Italia - alisabottani : RT @HuffPostItalia: Please don't go. Usa e Ue implorano Draghi: ripensaci -