WWE: Cora Jade commenta il suo turn heel (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) La scorsa notte durante la puntata di NXT 2.0 è andato di scena il match valevole per l’NXT Women’s Championship fra Roxanne Perez accompagnata da Cora Jade e la campionessa Mandy Rose accompagnata da Gigi Dolin e Jacy Jane. Mandy si è aggiudicata l’incontro ed è così rimasta campionessa, ma la vittoria è arrivata grazie ad un aiuto inaspettato. Tutto merito di Cora Infatti questo aiuto è arrivato proprio da Cora Jade che solo una settimana fa aveva conquistato le cinture di coppia, sconfiggendo le Toxic Attraction, insieme a Roxanne Perez. Cora ha attaccato alle spalle la Perez con la sua cintura permettendo così a Mandy Rose di chiudere facilmente l’incontro. Al termine del match la Jade ha continuato il suo attacco anche utilizzando il suo skateboard. ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE NXT video highlights: Cora Jade betrays Roxanne PerezRoxanne Perez and Cora Jade's friendship came to an end on NXT last night. Jade betrayed Perez, costing her a chance to become NXT Women's Champion. Mandy Rose retained the title against Perez in last ...
