TUMI enters official partnership with Tottenham Hotspur (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) TUMI to support the football club on its pre-season tour to Korea next month NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and TUMI announced today a new partnership designating TUMI as an official Partner of the Club's pre-season tour to Korea this July. with this partnership, TUMI will outfit the team and the Club's full travel delegation with its travel luggage and lifestyle accessories. TUMI, the international travel and lifestyle brand, specializes in products featuring elevated craftsmanship, durability and resilience. Each Tottenham Hotspur tour team member will receive personalized TUMI products to ease ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and TUMI announced today a new partnership designating TUMI as an official Partner of the Club's pre-season tour to Korea this July. with this partnership, TUMI will outfit the team and the Club's full travel delegation with its travel luggage and lifestyle accessories. TUMI, the international travel and lifestyle brand, specializes in products featuring elevated craftsmanship, durability and resilience. Each Tottenham Hotspur tour team member will receive personalized TUMI products to ease ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Tumi, Inc.: TUMI enters official partnership with Tottenham HotspurTUMI to support the football club on its pre-season tour to Korea next month NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and TUMI announced today a new partnership ...
TUMI enters official partnership with Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Football Club and TUMI announced today a new partnership designating TUMI as an Official Partner of the Club's pre-season tour to Korea this July. With this partnership, TUMI will ...
TUMI entersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TUMI enters