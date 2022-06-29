Way of the Hunter uscirà ad agostoNZXT presenta le Capture Card Signal 4K30 e Signal HD60Farming Simulator 22 - Kubota Pack disponibileGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a RobinGame Ready driver per F1 22 disponibiliMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE ARRIVA A OTTOBREBandai Namco ha annunciato PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PACSuper Bomberman R 2! in arrivo nel 2023Code: To Jin Yong atteso per il Q3 del 2022GameStop: nuovo stock di PS5 in arrivoUltime Blog

Otodata Holdings | Inc Announces the Acquisition of AIUT' s LPG Branch

Otodata Holdings
A great opportunity for Otodata to continue expanding their product offerings MONTREAL, June 29,

Otodata Holdings, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of AIUT's LPG Branch (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - A great opportunity for Otodata to continue expanding their product offerings MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Otodata Holdings, Inc. ("Otodata") is pleased to announce that it has acquired AIUT's LPG Branch, a leading supplier of IoT ecosystems for the global LPG remote monitoring and metering market. For over 15 years, they have been cooperating with leading companies in the global LPG market by equipping their customers with advanced data readout, monitoring, metering, and analysis solutions. Founded in 2008, Otodata offers leading remote tank monitoring hardware, software and applications  for a variety of industries. Otodata's solutions allow fuel and industrial gas marketers to monitor their tanks remotely; providing insightful, ...
