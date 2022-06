Ariel and Hoerbiger Announce Partnership for Non-Lube Compressor Solutions for Hydrogen Mobility Markets (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) MOUNT VERNON, Ohio, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/



MOUNT VERNON, Ohio, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Ariel Corporation, the world's largest manufacturer of separable reciprocating gas Compressors and Hoerbiger, a global leader in reciprocating gas Compressor components technology, Announce their agreement to provide non-Lube Compressor Solutions capable of fulfilling the Hydrogen compression requirements of the future Hydrogen Mobility market such as public transportation, large fleet vehicles, private trucking companies, trains, boats/ships and other high volume, high pressure, vehicle-fueling applications. Ariel and Hoerbiger have worked together over the past year; leveraging the combined research, development, ...

