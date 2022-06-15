Datatonic Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Machine Learning (Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) - LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Datatonic, a leader for Data + AI consulting on Google Cloud, today announced it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Machine Learning. Datatonic was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers scale their Machine Learning (ML) capabilities with Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) and achieve business impact with transformational ML solutions. Datatonic has continuously invested in expanding their MLOps expertise, from defining what ...Leggi su iltempo
Datatonic, a leader for Data + AI consulting on Google Cloud, today announced it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Machine Learning. Datatonic was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers scale their Machine Learning (ML) capabilities with Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) and achieve business impact with transformational ML solutions. Datatonic has continuously invested in expanding their MLOps expertise, from defining what ...Leggi su iltempo
Datatonic Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Machine Learning... and to drive impact and scalability with our customers, from increasing ROI in data and AI spending to unlocking new revenue streams." - Louis Decuypere - CEO, Datatonic "Google Cloud ...
Datatonic Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Machine Learning... and to drive impact and scalability with our customers, from increasing ROI in data and AI spending to unlocking new revenue streams." - Louis Decuypere - CEO, Datatonic "Google Cloud ... Teatro Pirandello, Savatteri presenta lo spettacolo “Caravaggio -La fuga” siciliareport.it
Datatonic Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Machine LearningDatatonic, a leader for Data + AI consulting on Google Cloud, today announced it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year award for Machine Learning. Datatonic was ...
Westminster College Announces the Successful Closing of the Conversion from Taxable to Tax-Exempt of its Series 2021B BondsWestminster College ("College") announced the successful closing of the conversion of its $6,085,000 outstanding (Par Value) Series 2021B Bonds previously issued through the Industrial Development ...
Datatonic WinsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Datatonic Wins