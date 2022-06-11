NXT Level Up 10.06.2022 Episodio 17 (Di sabato 11 giugno 2022) Buongiorno amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con lo show che è andato a sostituire il vecchio e buon 205 live pur rimanendo la stessa cosa. Il format lo conoscete bene e, quindi, direi di non perderci in ulteriori chiacchiere. Risultati NXT Level Up Valentina Feroz ha sconfitto Arianna Grace; Sloane Jacobs ha sconfitto Sierra St. Pierre; Ikemen Jiro ha sconfitto Dante Chen. Anche per questo sabato finisce qui, alla prossima ? Leggi su zonawrestling
NXT Level Up 10-06-2022 Risultati - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
NXT Level Up Results (6/10): Ikemen Jiro, Arianna Grace, Sloane Jacobs, And More In ActionThe newest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Friday, June 10. It is currently available to watch on the WWE Network and Peacock. Full results and highlights are below.
NXT Level Up results: Ikemen Jiro vs. Dante ChenJiro took the lead with some arm drags and maintained it with work on the ground. Chen tried to fight back in the match with a botched double-knee facebreaker, but Jiro kept up the pressure with more ...
