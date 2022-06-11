NXT Level Up 10 06 2022 Episodio 17

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 11 giugno 2022) Buongiorno amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con lo show che è andato a sostituire il vecchio e buon 205 live pur rimanendo la stessa cosa. Il format lo conoscete bene e, quindi, direi di non perderci in ulteriori chiacchiere. Risultati NXTUp Valentina Feroz ha sconfitto Arianna Grace; Sloane Jacobs ha sconfitto Sierra St. Pierre; Ikemen Jiro ha sconfitto Dante Chen. Anche per questo sabato finisce qui, alla prossima ?