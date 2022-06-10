Beko and Grundig bring their vision for a better future to the stage at EuroCucina - FTK 2022 (Di venerdì 10 giugno 2022) LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Grundig and Beko, leading household appliance companies, participated in Europe's major kitchen trade show, EuroCucina 2022, to showcase their latest product innovations and share insights from Arçelik CEO, Hakan Bulgurlu and Grundig Brand Ambassador, Chef Massimo Bottura. Speaking at the Sustainability Talks, Hakan Bulgurlu and Massimo Bottura discussed the current state of the climate, food social sustainability and how failure to act on climate change now may drive a global food crisis that transcends economies and regions. their discussion also turned to how companies should place sustainability at the heart of their business strategy, drawing examples of projects that Arçelik is pursuing to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Grundig and Beko, leading household appliance companies, participated in Europe's major kitchen trade show, EuroCucina 2022, to showcase their latest product innovations and share insights from Arçelik CEO, Hakan Bulgurlu and Grundig Brand Ambassador, Chef Massimo Bottura. Speaking at the Sustainability Talks, Hakan Bulgurlu and Massimo Bottura discussed the current state of the climate, food social sustainability and how failure to act on climate change now may drive a global food crisis that transcends economies and regions. their discussion also turned to how companies should place sustainability at the heart of their business strategy, drawing examples of projects that Arçelik is pursuing to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Beko and Grundig bring their vision for a better future to the stage at EuroCucina - FTK 2022
Beko's 'Hack the Normal Sustainability' hackathon highlights the power of creativity and collaboration
Beko launches hackathon to encourage unique ideas and develop solutions to create a positive impact on people and the planet
Offerte Amazon 5 giugno fino al 57% su Apple, Keter, Vimar, Bticino, Intex, Philips... Argento, 28 cm In offerta a 23,67 - invece di 43,08 sconto 45% - fino a 11 giu 22 Click qui per approfondire Beko HTE7726XA - IT - Lavasciuga SLIM a Vapore SteamCure 7kg + 4kg - nuova classe D - ...
Arrivano i saldi estivi Comet! Elettrodomestici e tech a prezzi mai così bassi!La Beko DRX832WI è un'asciugatrice molto valida ed è dotata di un cestello in acciaio inox, la cui efficienza è stata testata in laboratorio affinché potesse garantire i risultati prefissati. ... Beko e Grundig, le anteprime 2022 Ambiente Cucina Web
Beko and Grundig bring their vision for a better future to the stage at EuroCucina - FTK 2022LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundig and Beko, leading household appliance companies, participated in Europe's major kitchen trade show, EuroCucina 2022, to showcase their latest product ...
Nevada AG asks court for decision on guns in Nye County courthousesIn Tonopah, courtrooms will be moved from the William P. Beko Justice Complex to a former “fitness center” that Zunino wrote “is in disrepair.” “The pipes are broken, the roof leaks, it contains no ...
Beko andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Beko and